Town officials consider quarry solar projects

Officials in a Vermont town are considering three solar projects.
The Rutland Herald reports the Poultney Select Board and the town planning commission met with MHG Solar this week. The Manchester energy company has proposed three 500-kilowatt solar projects at Eagle Quarry.
MHG has been approved by property owners to lease 15 acres. Under the plan, the company will repurpose sites being used as slate-disposal areas. The arrays would be connected to Green Mountain Power.
Town Manager Paul Donaldson says the projects could positively impact the community as long as the installations fit into the landscape and the projects are planned in a "neighborly way."
MHG says it's currently filing for a certificate of public good for each project with the Public Utility Commission.
