Governor: Power outages from storms may take days to restore

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the powerful storms that swept through Connecticut caused extensive damage, and power won't likely be restored to some locations for days.
Malloy surveyed damage Wednesday in several towns including Brookfield, where about 85 percent of the nearly 8,400 homes and businesses are without power.
National Weather Service officials are trying to confirm whether any tornadoes touched down.
Tuesday's storms knocked down scores of trees and utility wires and were blamed for two deaths and more than 120,000 power outages in the state. About 88,500 outages remained Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities said a 41-year-old woman died in New Fairfield when a tree struck her vehicle. Her 3-year-old child was not injured. Officials said a man was killed in Danbury when a tree fell on his truck.
