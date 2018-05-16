Fulcher wins GOP nomination for Idaho congressional seat

Republican Russ Fulcher thanks supporters for his victory in the Idaho primary at an election night party Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. In the crowded 1st Congressional District race, Fulcher won the nomination for the seat being vacated by Republican Congressman Raul Labrador, who was running for the GOP's gubernatorial nomination in a race that was still too close to call just before midnight. Idaho Statesman via AP Darin Oswald