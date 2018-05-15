Watertown Republican says he'll run in 5th District primary

Watertown Republican Rich Dupont says he will participate in the GOP's primary for the 5th congressional district seat.
The manufacturing consultant said Tuesday he's decided to challenge former Meriden Mayor Manny Santos after receiving sufficient delegate support at the May 12 convention. Retired university professor Ruby O'Neill of Southbury also received enough delegate support and has already said she plans to run in the Aug. 14 primary as well.
Democrats will also have a 5th District primary. While delegates endorsed former lieutenant governor candidate and former Simsbury First Selectman Mary Glassman on Monday night, Wolcott educator Jahana Hayes, a 2016 national teacher of the year winner, qualified to challenge Glassman.
They are all vying for a seat now held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, who is not seeking re-election.
