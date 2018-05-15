Police investigate fatal shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that has killed one man in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston.
Police responded to a man shot in the stomach shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday inside a house on Evelyn Street.
The unidentified victim was taken to Boston Medical Center where he succumbed to life-threatening injuries.
Boston Police Superintendent-in Chief William Gross says the "parties are known to each other allegedly," and that officials will continue the investigation.
No arrests have been made. Police are seeking any information about the shooting.
This is the second shooting in the city in less than 12 hours.
Comments