Vermont police officer faces prostitution charge

A Vermont police officer is facing charges of soliciting prostitution and obstruction of justice.
Police say 57-year-old Lynn Doney (DOUGH-knee) of Northfield was charged after a motel manager in Shelburne reported suspicious activity. Police say they identified a man who acknowledged he had been paid to perform sexual acts.
Doney is a part-time police officer and full-time emergency medical technician for Barre town and works part-time for the Washington County sheriff's office. Officials said Tuesday that Doney has been placed on administrative leave from those jobs.
Doney also serves on the Northfield select board. He did not return a phone call seeking comment. It was not immediately known if he's being represented by an attorney.
Comments