Vermont bike path needs $500,000 in storm repairs

Officials in Vermont say it will cost about $500,000 to repair storm damage on a popular bike path that takes riders across a stretch of Lake Champlain.
The Burlington Free Press reports the northern portion of the Colchester Causeway was battered in a storm on May 4. Green Mountain Power, Vermont's largest electric utility, recorded more than 50,000 customers without power at one point after the storm struck.
Federal funds were used to help repair the causeway in 2011 when it was badly damaged by waves.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has to confirm the recent storm caused at least $1 million in damages before relief funds are released. Vermont Emergency Management spokesman Mark Bosma says FEMA inspectors haven't surveyed the damage yet.
