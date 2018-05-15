Tucson man: Man accused of shooting at officers arrested

Tucson police say a man accused of shooting at officers during a traffic stop is in custody.
Police say 48-year-old Paul Elliott Irvin was arrested Monday evening after being named in an arrest warrant charging him with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer in connection with the shooting incident.
Police say the driver of a pickup that officers pulled over by police early Monday morning ran and fired at the officers who exchanged fire.
No officers were injured.
Court records don't list an attorney representing Irvin who could comment on the allegations.
