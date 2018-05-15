Resumes playing crucial role in 6th District primary

FILE - In this April 18, 2018, file photo, Democratic candidates for U. S. Congress Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, from left, Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Ky, and Lexington Mayor Jim Gray debate at Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky. McGrath, Gray and Thomas are among six candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the May 22 primary in what’s widely considered the most vulnerable GOP congressional seat in Kentucky this year. Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File Matt Goins