Ex-wife of slain Iowa deputy sues for $160K for children

The ex-wife of a western Iowa sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty has filed a lawsuit against his widow and the county, claiming donations made for his children were never given to them.
Pottawattamie County Deputy Mark Burbridge died in May 2017 after inmate Wesley Correa-Carmenaty shot him while attempting to escape. Sheriff Sgt. Jason LeMaster and the county started the Mark Burbridge Memorial Fund after his death, collecting more than $160,000 in donations.
Sara Reinsch, the deputy's ex-wife, filed a petition on March 29, alleging that the public was told the funds would go toward Burbridge's children, The Daily Nonpareil reported . Reinsch and Burbridge, who divorced in 2012, had two children together and cared for another minor while they were married, according to the lawsuit.
Reinsch was denied access to the fund's bank statements, and only Burbridge's widow, Jessica Burbridge, was allowed access to the account, the petition said.
"Jessica has now depleted the fund and taken all the money meant to assist Mark's children following his death, leaving them nothing after openly exploiting them for personal gain," the lawsuit alleged.
Jessica Burbridge said the donated money wasn't specifically declared for the children, according to court records.
She denies exploiting the children and alleges she's helped them collect various benefits, including a $400,000 life insurance policy. She said the children will also receive $171,000 from the Department of Justice and $8,000 from the Homicide Survivor's Group.
Reinsch's attorney, Edward Keane, said Jessica Burbridge's response had inaccuracies and that the children aren't beneficiaries of the life insurance policy.
