Wisconsin attorneys urge court to let them represent Evers

FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin State Superintendent Tony Evers talks with reporters in Madison, Wis. Attorneys for Evers are trying to persuade the state Supreme Court to let them defend their boss in a dispute over the extent of his powers rather than Attorney General Brad Schimel. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit directly with the high court in 2017 arguing Evers is writing regulations without permission from Republican Gov. Scott Walker's administration. Walker has ordered Schimel to represent Evers even though Schimel agrees with WILL. Scott Bauer, File AP Photo