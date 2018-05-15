Maryland town councilman accused of Virginia home burglary

A Maryland town councilman is accused of breaking into a Virginia couple's apartment and stealing money.
News outlets report Bladensburg Town Council member Selwyn Bridgeman was arrested Saturday on a felony burglary charge. A Fairfax County police investigation identified the 41-year-old man as the suspect found standing in a couple's Fairfax home Jan. 29.
Fairfax County police spokesman Sgt. Aaron Pfeiff says Bridgeman left without a problem when confronted. But the couple noticed money missing from their apartment the next day.
Pfeiff says Bridgeman was actually trying to make contact with an acquaintance, but broke into the wrong apartment.
Further details haven't been released. Outlets report Prince George's County records didn't list an attorney for Bridgeman, who's awaiting extradition.
Bladensburg Mayor Takisha James says town officials can't discuss the charge.
