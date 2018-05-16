Candidate forum seeks cultural preservation for Hispanics

FILE - In this March 27, 2017 file photo, Democratic Party of New Mexico chair Debra Haaland is among protesters outside a luncheon attended by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez in Albuquerque, N.M. Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo, aspires to be the nation's first Native American congresswoman. Haaland will join in on a forum Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the University of New Mexico which is geared toward Albuquerque's Latino community Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo