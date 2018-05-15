Judge to hear evidence in Kansas prison recordings case

A federal judge is expected to hear testimony this week on whether prosecutors improperly used secret recordings of conversations between inmates and their attorneys at a federal prison in Kansas.
U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson has scheduled a two-day evidentiary hearing on the special master's findings that begins Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas.
The investigation by the court-appointed special master stems from a prison contraband case during which criminal defense lawyers discovered that the privately run Leavenworth Detention Center was routinely recording meetings between attorneys and their clients.
Robinson is also hearing arguments on whether the government should be held in contempt for not cooperating with the probe.
