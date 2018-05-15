Marquee race for governor leads Pennsylvania primary ballot

Pennsylvania voters have a lot of races to settle in the primary election, including picking Republican challengers to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.
Spending in the hotly contested gubernatorial primary has passed $20 million and is Tuesday's marquee race. The sleepier Republican contest for U.S. Senate could play a role come November in deciding whether Republicans maintain U.S. Senate control.
Also on tap are contested primaries for lieutenant governor and a slew of crowded U.S. House races following Pennsylvania's court-ordered redrawing of congressional district boundaries.
If he's beaten, Lt. Gov. Mike Stack would become the first officeholder to lose re-election since Pennsylvania allowed lieutenant governors to run for a second term in the 1970s.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Comments