Bill would make employers keep sex misconduct complaints

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez Reyes, D-Grand Terrace, speaks during a committee hearing tasked with revising the California Assembly's sexual harassment policies in Sacramento, Calif. California may soon require employers to keep records of sexual misconduct complaints for 10 years under a bill authored by Reyes and advanced Monday, May 14, 2018, by the state Assembly. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo