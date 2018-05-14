State police arrest protesters outside governor's mansion

Maine State Police have arrested a group of people who were protesting outside the governor's mansion in Augusta.
Maine Poor People's Campaign spokeswoman Marie Follayttar Smith says the Monday protest was part of a nationwide campaign against systemic poverty and racism.
State police tell the Bangor Daily News that 18 people were arrested and charged with trespassing and failure to disperse.
The campaign's Facebook video shows the protesters singing and chanting that the power of the people won't stop outside the governor's mansion.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Nearly 90 people were arrested in Missouri's capital as part of a nonviolent protest against poverty, racism and other issues.
Comments