Secretary of state outlines ways to boost election security

Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says the state should use $3 million in federal funding to help update its voter registration rolls and implement new audit systems.
The funds were given to the state through the Help America Vote Act to boost its election security. Gorbea made recommendations about how to use the money on Monday. The recommendations have to be approved as part of the state's budget.
Under Gorbea's proposal, more than half of the money would go toward upgrading the state's voter rolls, known as the Central Voter Registration System. It would also devote resources to grants for cities and towns and electronic poll books, among other items.
The recommendations came after Gorbea convened a task force to study best practices in cybersecurity and elections.
