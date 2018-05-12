Hawaii health director to retire at end of the month

The head of the Hawaii State Department of Health will retire at the end of this month.
Dr. Virginia Pressler, who has led the agency since December 2014, will step down as director.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced Thursday that Bruce Anderson will serve as the agency's interim director.
"Ginny Pressler has been an outstanding leader who has contributed much to the health of the people in Hawaii during her years of public service," Ige said. "She has much to be proud of, and I wish her well in retirement."
Pressler said she had accepted the top position because she wanted serve the state and give back.
"I knew that we could make a difference in public health and I have not been disappointed," Pressler said. "I am very proud of what we have accomplished in a few short years. Now it is time for me to spend more time with my family and my friends."
Anderson had worked with the health department for more than two decades and "will be able to hit the ground running and effectively support and lead existing initiatives," the Democratic governor said.
Anderson has served as the administrator of the state Division of Aquatic Resources since late 2015. He also previously served as the CEO of the Hawaii Health Systems Corp. He holds a doctorate in biomedical sciences from the University of Hawaii.
"I feel like I'm going back to my roots now," Anderson said. "I am excited to have this opportunity to serve the state in protecting both the health and environment of the people of Hawaii."
