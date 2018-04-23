The strategy for some G.O.P. candidates? Sound like Trump

The C.I.A. has been on a campaign defending Gina Haspel, President Trump’s pick to head the agency, but critics have highlighted her role in interrogations using torture and the destruction of tapes documenting them.
With Nancy Pelosi in town Thursday, Miami Democrats were mixed on whether they'd support the party's House minority leader in Washington as the next Speaker should the party take back the lower chamber in the mid-term elections.
The C.I.A. director’s comments at his hearing to become secretary of state worried so many senators that the Foreign Relations Committee is not recommending confirmation. It was recently revealed that he met with Kim Jong-un over Easter weekend.
In 2016, diplomats at the United States Embassy in Havana were mysteriously stricken. Was it an attack? There is no official explanation for it, but it has played a big role in America’s current political disengagement with Cuba.
Sunshine Gasoline Distributor's Maximo Alvarez, a speaker during President Donald J. Trump’s roundtable discussion, told a group of republicans on Monday how the tax reform will help small companies grow.
Donald J. Trump’s longtime lawyer has been making media appearances to support and defend the real estate mogul since 2006. Here’s how Michael Cohen came to be known as the president’s fixer and attack dog.