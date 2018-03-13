Former congressman from Vegas area files for his old seat

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2012 file photo, Nevada Senate Majority Leader Steven Horsford, D-Nev., speaks to supporters after winning the new 4th Congressional District in Las Vegas. The former Democratic congressman who lost a bid for a second term in 2014 is running for his old seat in a race that could pit him against the Republican who defeated him. Horsford's official entry into the race on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, makes him the third Democrat to file for the seat currently held by fellow party member Ruben Kihuen John Gurzinski, File AP Photo