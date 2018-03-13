National Politics

Supreme Court rejects Cooper motion on election board ruling

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press

March 13, 2018 05:22 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

The North Carolina Supreme Court has upheld a lower-court order tossing out a small portion of state law creating a combined elections and ethics board.

Tuesday's ruling by the justices denied a request by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to get the entire law struck down. Cooper disagreed with a three-judge panel that determined a Supreme Court decision from January about the board's constitutionality produced a narrow result.

The Supreme Court ruling confirms that a board composed of four Democrats and four Republicans was voided. The Republican-led legislature adjusted that portion of the law last month to create a ninth member belonging to neither major party. Those tweaks take effect Friday.

So Cooper also filed a lawsuit Tuesday that seeks to block that adjustment and the combined board from being chosen.

