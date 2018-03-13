Judge mulls plea to release physician as jury bias alleged

A judge is considering releasing from jail a Mississippi Gulf Coast physician convicted of health care fraud, after his defense lawyer raised questions about jury bias.
Local media report U.S. Magistrate Judge John Gargiulo says he'll decide soon on Dr. Albert Diaz's request. Diaz remains jailed pending sentencing.
A jury found Diaz guilty March 2, in what prosecutors say is part of a scheme to defraud insurers by prescribing expensive and unneeded medicines.
Diaz admitted that he wrote prescriptions without seeing patients, but denied wrongdoing.
John Collette, Diaz's lawyer, says the conviction should be overturned and his client should get out of jail because a juror falsely claimed Diaz tried to intimidate her. Prosecutors say a judge determined other jurors hadn't been improperly influenced, and thus Diaz should stay jailed.
