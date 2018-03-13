National Politics

Senate Committee approves Rosa Parks Day

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 05:09 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama inched closer to setting aside a day to honor civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

An Alabama Senate committee on Tuesday approved legislation to name Dec. 1 as Rosa Parks Day. The bill now moves to the full Senate.

Parks was arrested Dec. 1, 1955 in Montgomery for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man. Her arrest sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a key event in the civil rights movement.

Supporters began the push this year to get a day named for Parks.

However, the proposed day would not be a full-fledged state holiday where state offices close. Supporters have said they wanted to avoid getting bogged down in debate about the cost of closing state offices.

Alabama has three state holidays honoring Confederate figures.

