FILE - In this Thursday, oct. 26, 2017 file photo, Oklahoma state Sen. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City, Treat, a Republican from northwest Oklahoma City who has been picked by his GOP colleagues to serve as the next leader of the Oklahoma Senate, is sponsoring a bill that gay-rights advocates say will codify the ability of religious-based adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples seeking to adopt. Senate Bill 1140 would protect child-placing agencies that block adoptive parents who do not meet the agency's religious or moral standards. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo
Oklahoma Senate OKs adoption bill LGBT group is fighting

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 02:15 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

A bill that opponents say would allow religious-based adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples, single people and non-Christians has cleared the Oklahoma Senate.

Senate Bill 1140 passed 35-9 Tuesday and now heads to the House.

The bill would cover child-placing agencies that block adoptive parents who do not meet the agencies' religious or moral standards.

Republican Sen. Greg Treat sponsored the bill and said it would protect that practice from potential lawsuits.

Gay rights advocates say the measure is unnecessary and would keep children from loving homes. The group Freedom Oklahoma launched a campaign Monday to kill the bill.

Similar laws have been passed in at least seven other states, including Alabama, South Dakota and Texas last year. A bill with similar language has been introduced in U.S. Congress.

