Oklahoma Senate OKs adoption bill LGBT group is fighting

In this Thursday, oct. 26, 2017 file photo, Oklahoma state Sen. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City, Treat, a Republican from northwest Oklahoma City who has been picked by his GOP colleagues to serve as the next leader of the Oklahoma Senate, is sponsoring a bill that gay-rights advocates say will codify the ability of religious-based adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples seeking to adopt. Senate Bill 1140 would protect child-placing agencies that block adoptive parents who do not meet the agency's religious or moral standards.