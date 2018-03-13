Ex-con accused of using blackface in Vegas casino robbery

This undated booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in March 2018 shows Cameron James Kennedy of Las Vegas. Kennedy is accused of accused of covering his face with black makeup during the armed robbery of a Las Vegas Strip casino cashier on Jan. 10, 2018. Kennedy made an initial court appearance Monday, March 12, 2018, in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas following his Jan. 25, 2018, arrest on a federal robbery charge. Clark County Detention Center via AP)