Woman facing deportation finds sanctuary in Michigan church

Saheeda Perveen Nadeem sits in the First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, in downtown Kalamazoo, Mich., on Monday, March 12, 2018, the day she was scheduled for deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The church has offered sanctuary to the Pakistani who has lived in the U.S. for 13 years and who's 20-year-old son is protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP Mark Bugnaski