Mike Pence to visit Savannah, Georgia, for St. Patrick's Day

FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a event on tax cuts and the economy in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Pence is coming to one of the South’s biggest street parties: the sprawling St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah that’s expected to draw 500,000 or more gaudy green revelers to the Georgia coast, Saturday, March 17. Mayor Eddie DeLoach plans to host Pence and members of the vice president’s family Saturday, when locals and tourists toting plastic cups of beer will cram the sidewalks and oak-shaded squares along the 2.25-mile 3.6-kilometer) parade route through Savannah’s downtown historic district.