Arkansas legislative special session begins in Little Rock

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 10:23 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas lawmakers are meeting at the Capitol this week to take up pharmacy reimbursement rates, highway funding and several other issues.

The House and Senate convened Tuesday for a special session, the day after the Legislature formally adjourned this year's fiscal session.

The top item on the agenda is a proposal to regulate pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers are also considering changes to the state's open container law that officials say is needed to protect highway funding and a proposal to allow college savings funds be withdrawn for K-12 education expenses.

