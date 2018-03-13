Man fatally shot by officers in West Fargo

Police in West Fargo say a man has been fatally shot by an officer following a high-speed chase.
Chief Heith Janke says the pursuit began about 8 p.m. when the man refused to pull over for a traffic stop. Janke says the suspect rammed a squad car and eventually stopped in a driveway.
KFGO reports the Red River Valley SWAT Team and negotiators were called to the scene. Janke says police believed the man had weapons in his truck. The chief says the suspect eventually got out of his vehicle and "presented himself as an imminent threat to the SWAT officers" who shot and killed him.
Police haven't said whether the man was armed. He has not been identified. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken over the case.
Comments