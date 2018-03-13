Vermont Legislature renews discussion on gun restrictions

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the debate about restrictions on gun ownership is continuing in the Legislature, even though lawmakers didn't present him a bill before they went on their weeklong, mid-session break earlier this month.
With lawmakers back in Montpelier on Tuesday, Scott, a Republican, says he supports bills that are being considered by both the House and the Senate.
A number of pieces of legislation were passed by either the House or the Senate before the break. Now, lawmakers are working to find legislation that can pass both chambers.
Meanwhile, Vermont gun-rights activists were at the Statehouse on Tuesday as part of an "emergency appeal" of supporters to oppose most gun regulations move through the Legislature. Students who support gun restrictions were planning a candlelight vigil.
