Village takes traffic camera case to state's high court

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 12:09 AM

NEW MIAMI, Ohio

An Ohio village ordered to pay back $3 million in citations stemming from automated traffic cameras is taking its case to the state Supreme Court.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal News reports New Miami has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to hear its appeal. Lower courts have ruled that New Miami isn't immune to legal action because it gained funds by collecting fines under a traffic camera program that was declared unconstitutional in 2014.

The village argues sovereign immunity is guaranteed to municipalities across the state and necessary for preserving "fiscal integrity."

The village cited nearly 45,000 motorists in 15 months. Josh Angel, an attorney representing one of the motorists, says the village's appeal is a "stalling tactic."

New Miami has said it will continue to challenge the ruling.

