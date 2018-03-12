National Politics

Work starts on widening I-65 section in southern Indiana

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 07:45 PM

COLUMBUS, Ind.

State officials say preliminary work is starting on a project widening a 14-mile section of Interstate 65 to six lanes in southern Indiana.

The state Department of Transportation says the first steps include installing traffic signals and right turn lanes on Indiana 58 near Columbus for the ramps for I-65.

That comes as contractors have been hired for the project adding a lane for both northbound and southbound traffic between U.S. 50 in Seymour and Indiana 58. Resurfacing work is also planned between the Indiana 58 interchange and Indiana 46 in Columbus. Completion of the work is expected in 2020.

The state agency says a formal groundbreaking ceremony for the project is planned for April 6.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Another White House exit: Gary Cohn

View More Video