FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2016 file photo, Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak talks about the items banned on the Strip and downtown's Fremont Street Experience for New Year's Eve 2017, in Las Vegas. Sisolak, who heads the elected board overseeing the Las Vegas Strip, says he's running for governor as a Democrat. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File Erik Verduzco

Commission chairman from Las Vegas files for Nevada governor

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 05:51 PM

LAS VEGAS

The chairman of the elected body with jurisdiction over the Las Vegas Strip has filed to run as a Democrat for governor.

Steve Sisolak (SIHS'-oh-lahk) entered the race Monday, when he submitted paperwork to the Nevada Secretary of State.

Sisolak is expected to face a Democratic party primary challenge from Clark County Commission colleague Chris Giunchigliani (joon-kihl-ee-AHN'-ee).

The campaign to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval is expected to also draw several GOP candidates, including state Attorney General Adam Laxalt and state Treasurer Dan Schwartz.

Schwartz has filed candidacy papers. Laxalt has not.

Filings for statewide races end Friday. Party primaries are June 12.

Ryan Bundy, who led armed standoffs against federal land management agents in Nevada and Oregon, has said he'll run with no party affiliation for Nevada governor.

