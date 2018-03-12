Iowa Senate leader resigns; video shows him kissing lobbyist

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. Dix resigned Monday, March 12, 2018m after a website published video showing the married lawmaker kissing a statehouse lobbyist. He submitted a one-sentence resignation letter several hours after the liberal website Iowa Starting Line published its report about the Shell Rock Republican. Dix did not comment on the circumstances surrounding his resignation as majority leader and as state senator. The Des Moines Register via AP, File Brian Powers