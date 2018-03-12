National Politics

Judge tells jurors in trial of Cuomo aide to keep trying

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 11:39 AM

NEW YORK

The judge at the bribery trial of a former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has told jurors to keep trying after they again reported that they're unable to reach a verdict.

The jurors wrote in a note Monday that they'd struck out after considering "the facts and the evidence with open minds." They had also said last Tuesday that they were divided with no hope of a consensus in the six-week trial of Joseph Percoco and three businessmen.

Prosecutors say Percoco accepted over $300,000 in bribes, most of it in the form of a job for his wife. The government also alleged he accepted $35,000 in cash.

Defense attorneys said there were no bribes.

The Democratic governor is not accused of wrongdoing.

