National Politics

Oregon police fatally shoot man during disturbance call

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 06:56 PM

HILLSBORO, Ore.

Authorities say a man was shot dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Oregon in a suburb west of Portland.

Hillsboro police said the shooting happened about 11:20 p.m. Saturday when they were called to a domestic disturbance.

Police said they found the man armed with a gun when they approached the home.

The man died at the scene but no other details have been released about the shooting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Neither the man nor the officers were named.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team will investigate.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Another White House exit: Gary Cohn

View More Video