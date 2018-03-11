Voters OK school project that brings back full kindergarten

Voters in a New Hampshire town have approved a $2.2 million project to give their elementary school more space and needed structural repairs.
The Concord Monitor reports supporters of the project erupted in cheers in the Dunbarton Elementary School gym when the project passed by a vote of 194 to 61. The project will add three new classrooms and refurbish two existing ones into small instructional spaces, among other repairs.
The expansion is expected to allow Dunbarton to bring back full-day kindergarten. The school's $6.9 million budget was also approved by voters.
