Chief justice nomination enveloped by politicking

The level of politicking enveloping a modern-era Connecticut chief justice nomination has reached unprecedented levels as Democrats and Republicans spar over whether Andrew McDonald should lead the state judiciary.
McDonald's supporters have formed a lobbying group that's behind an ad and thousands of robocalls urging voters to contact their legislators. Democratic U.S. Reps. Jim Himes and Rosa DeLauro have called Republican lawmakers in support of McDonald.
Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy nominated McDonald, who would be the first openly gay state Supreme Court chief justice in the country.
His chances were put in jeopardy when a tie vote by a legislature committee sent the nomination to the full General Assembly with an unfavorable recommendation.
The House of Representatives is scheduled to take up the nomination Monday.
