New Orleans mayor to share hurricane recovery lessons

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu travels to Houston this week to share lessons learned from the city's road to recovery following Hurricane Katrina.
Landrieu is participating in a free event titled, "Lessons Learned in New Orleans," on Wednesday hosted by Rice University's Kinder Institute for Urban Research. Under Landrieu, New Orleans has come back from the 2005 storm's devastation and his administration notes it's now one of the fastest-growing major cities in America.
The discussion is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Museum of Fine Arts in the Brown Auditorium Theater.
For more information or to reserve a seat, visit http://bit.ly/2HUfJfn .
