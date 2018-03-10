National Politics

Report: Fake police officer sexually assaults woman

The Associated Press

March 10, 2018 09:03 PM

ATLANTA

Atlanta police say a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by a man posing as a law enforcement officer.

Police spokesman Carlos Campos says in an email that the woman said she was stopped while driving in northwest Atlanta early Friday by a man in a dark sedan with a blue light bar on the roof. She says he approached her car and sexually assaulted her.

He was described as white, slender, athletically built and about 6 feet to 6-foot-three, wearing a dark jacket and a star-shaped badge. He had scruffy brown or black facial hair and a skull cap.

Campos says the incident is similar to another in neighboring Cobb County the same day. Authorities are checking for possible links between the two attacks.

