Court documents: ex-Honolulu chief, wife agree to sell home

A former Honolulu police chief and his deputy prosecutor wife have agreed to sell their home while they fight corruption allegations in court.
Louis and Katherine Kealoha's former attorney has a lien on the home because they owe him money. But a credit union is foreclosing on the home because the Kealohas haven't been paying their mortgage.
The former attorney, Kevin Sumida, is asking a judge to allow the home to be sold. He fears that if the house is sold at a distressed price at foreclosure, there won't be money left for him.
Sumida filed declarations Friday by the Kealohas saying they agree to list the home.
Sumida's filing includes a real estate agent's declaration saying she can sell the home for $1.2 million to $1.3 million.
