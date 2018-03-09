Campaign staffer dismissed over sexual harassment claims

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mark Eves has fired a campaign staffer over sexual harassment allegations.
A spokeswoman said Eves deemed the allegations to be credible and dismissed longtime Democratic operative Brandon Maheu on Thursday.
The allegations involved a period in which Maheu was working for the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders. A spokeswoman for Eves said Maheu had been hired but had not started his job, so he won't be paid for any work he did for the Eves campaign. He has not been charged with a crime.
Maheu apologized in a post on Facebook, saying he's in therapy and hopes to make amends. He said, "I have failed myself, my colleagues, and my loved ones."
Comments