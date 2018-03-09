National Politics

US Secret Service: Person arrested outside White House

The Associated Press

March 09, 2018 03:12 AM

WASHINGTON

The U.S. Secret Service says a person has been arrested outside the White House.

The Secret Service tells WRC-TV in a statement the unidentified person was arrested Thursday night for assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, threatening bodily harm and destruction of property.

The federal agency says White House operations were not impacted.

Further information was not available.

The arrest is days after 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess shot and killed himself in front of the White House. Metropolitan police said in a Tuesday report that Burgess was found Saturday with a bullet wound to the head and a gun by his right hand side. The Secret Service said the gunshots were not aimed at the White House.

