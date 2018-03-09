US Secret Service: Person arrested outside White House

The U.S. Secret Service says a person has been arrested outside the White House.
The Secret Service tells WRC-TV in a statement the unidentified person was arrested Thursday night for assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, threatening bodily harm and destruction of property.
The federal agency says White House operations were not impacted.
Further information was not available.
Never miss a local story.
The arrest is days after 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess shot and killed himself in front of the White House. Metropolitan police said in a Tuesday report that Burgess was found Saturday with a bullet wound to the head and a gun by his right hand side. The Secret Service said the gunshots were not aimed at the White House.
Comments