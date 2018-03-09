West Virginia STEM program for students open for application

The West Virginia Governor's STEM Institute is taking applications for this summer's program for seventh- and eighth-graders.
The program was formerly known as the School for Math and Science. The cost-free residential program is for students currently in the seventh and eighth grades.
The STEM Institute is intended to provide academic enrichment in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.
The sessions for seventh-graders are set for June 25 to July 3 and July 5 to 13, both at West Virginia University. The eighth-grader session is July 22 to Aug. 4 at Green Bank Observatory.
Students who attended last year aren't eligible.
Applications and more information are available online . Education and Arts Secretary Gayle C. Manchin's office said applicants should check with their school counselors for the deadline.
