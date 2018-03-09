National Politics

Court date set for ex-teacher's child sex guilty plea

The Associated Press

March 09, 2018 02:56 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

A federal judge has rescheduled a court hearing at which a former Delaware teacher will plead guilty to child sex charges.

The judge on Thursday rescheduled the plea hearing for Joshua Rutherford for March 19 following the cancellation of a hearing that had been scheduled for earlier this week.

Rutherford, a former Smyrna High School teacher and track coach, reached a deal with prosecutors in January after the judge refused to dismiss the indictment against him.

Rutherford was charged with seeking child pornography and attempted inducement of a minor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Authorities say Rutherford chatted online with an undercover investigator posing as a 14-year-old girl's father and expressed interest in meeting the girl for sex. Prosecutors say he also boasted of a past sexual encounter with a real high-school-aged girl.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Another White House exit: Gary Cohn

View More Video