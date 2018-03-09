Former consultant to convicted mayor loses law license

A former consultant to a Pennsylvania mayor who was convicted on charges that he traded city contracts for campaign cash has been suspended from practicing law.
Jim Hickey's law license was placed under temporary suspension Thursday by the Disciplinary Board of the state Supreme Court. Hickey previously pleaded guilty in December to honest services wire fraud and mail fraud as a co-defendant in a federal corruption case against Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski.
Hickey's attorney says his client has been cooperating, and there will be "additional disciplinary consideration" of his license.
Pawlowski announced Thursday he is resigning, effective 5 p.m. Friday. The 52-year-old Democrat has served as the city's mayor for a dozen years.
The city council president will serve as acting mayor.
