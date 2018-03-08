Florida shooting victim's family honored in kindness month

The family of a teenage girl killed in a massacre at her Florida high school says Utah lawmakers' move to designate a month of kindness will help keep survivors' vow that the shooting in Parkland will be different.
Ryan Petty said Thursday that avoiding political battles in favor of areas of agreement is the way to prevent future violence. He also lauded the SafeUT app, an anonymous-reporting system that's brought in 86 tips about school violence since late 2016.
Petty's 14-year-old daughter Alaina died in the Feb. 14 shooting that claimed 17 lives.
The family is Mormon and has roots in Utah, giving them deep ties to the state where lawmakers recognized them as they passed a resolution designating April as a month of kindness. It also lets students report acts of kindness through the SafeUT app.
