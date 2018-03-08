Man sentenced for killing of victim who made critical remark

National Politics

The Associated Press

March 08, 2018 02:44 AM

A 20-year-old Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community man faces 34 years in prison for a killing that prosecutors say was motivated by a derogatory remark.

U.S. District Judge David Campbell on Monday sentenced Juan Carlos Burns for the Sept. 25, 2016 killing of Justin Gaston on a gas station on the Scottsdale-area reservation.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Burns shot Gustin in the back of the head for making a derogatory remark to Burns.

Court documents don't specify what Gustin said.

A jury on Nov. 16 convicted Burns of second-degree murder and discharging a firearm causing death.

