Gov. Martinez: Catholic advocate's 'racism' charge is wrong

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo, New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops executive director Allen Sanchez, left, and Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester talk before the start of an immigration forum at Our Lady of Guadalupe parish in Albuquerque, N.M. New Mexico's three Catholic bishops said the head of the New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops didn't accuse anyone of racism and are defending his actions in trying to push for an expansion of early childhood education programs. In an open letter Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the bishops wrote that Allen Sanchez, executive director of the group, has a deep love "for the Gospel" and is an advocate for the state's poor with an extension record. Russell Contreras, File AP Photo